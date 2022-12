Birth Announcements for Saturday, Dec. 10

SICKLER — To Mariya Sickler of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 30, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

MAIN — To Tobias and Trista (Stephens) Main of Doniphan, a daughter born Nov. 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

SMITH — To Tyrell and Ashley (Swanson) Smith of Burwell, a daughter born Dec. 1, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Karen Swanson of North Loup and Terry and Marcie Smith of Burwell. Great-grandparents are Dale and Linda Gallaway of Grand Island.