Birth announcements for Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021

STODDARD — To Nick and Abby (Huber) Stoddard of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 27, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dave and Kathy Stoddard of Grand Island, Darrel and Val Ragland of Hastings and Dave and Dee Huber of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Gloria Mills and Ollie Griess, both of Hastings, and Dorothy Stoddard of Grand Island. Great-great-grandparent is Regina Lucas of Hastings.

GUARDIOLA — To Gerardo Guardiola and Corlaina Utley of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 3, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

ESQUIVEL — To Orlando and Jessica (Fernandez) Esquivel of Grand island a son born Feb. 5, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

ERNSTMEYER — To Travis and Meredy (Dubbs) Ernstmeyer of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 6, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Michael and Marilyn Dubbs of Wood River and Tom and Josie Ernstmeyer of Grand Island.

MUNDO — To Esteban Mundo and Graciela Flores of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 9, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Eva Flores and Esmerelda Rivera, both of Grand Island.

PAXTON — To Alex and Tosha (Foulk) Paxton of Marquette, a son born Jan. 23, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis.