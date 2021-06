Birth announcements for Saturday, June 26

BOLIN — To Micah and Baylee (Laub) Bolin of Grand Island, a daughter born May 29, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Brian and Janel Laub of Grand Island and Kevin and Diane Bolin of Eagle. Great-grandparents are Ron and Evie Laub and Becky and Jim Weber, all of Grand Island, Mildred Choat of Albion and Julie Bolin of Goodhue, Minn.