Birth Announcements for Saturday, Oct. 9

MEYERS — To Kevin and Rachell (Huebner) Meyers of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dan and Cheryl Huebner of Grand Island and Charlie and Kay Meyers of Red Cloud. Great-grandparent is Delma Howk of Red Cloud.

DAVIDSON — To Christopher and Angela (Reynolds) Davidson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 12, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Michael “Mick” and Debra Reynolds of Wood River and Tim and Gwen Davidson of Hastings.

BOWERS — To Blake and Chanda (Miles) Bowers of Alda, a daughter born Sept. 19, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ron and Janet Miles and Phil and Kristi Bowers, all of Alda. Great-grandparents are Letha Bartlett of Alda, Betty Rennau of Grand Island and Jackie Bowers of Seward.

PFEIFER — To Wyatt and Lacy Pfeifer of Spalding, a son born Aug. 23, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Tim and Deb Pfeifer of Spalding, Heidi Graf of Hastings and Amy Gewecke-Kreutz of Wood River. Great-grandparents are David and Madeline Meyer of Blue Hill, Mary Ellen Pfeifer of Spalding and Janice Domeier of Hastings.

KNAPP MACIEL — To Benjamin and Kiabeth (Maciel) Knapp of Hastings, a daughter born Sept. 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.