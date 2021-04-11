Birth announcements for Sunday, April 11, 2021
WAGGONER — To Luke and Sherri Waggoner of Grand Island, a son born March 16, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Rich and Deb Wa…
ARMSTRONG — To Aaron and Morgan (Garner) Armstrong of Grand Island, a daughter born March 19, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
LOPEZ CHAVEZ — To Calixto Lopez and Crystal Chavez of Grand Island, a daughter born March 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
ROJAS — To Luis Alexy Rojas and Natalie Gonzalez Sanchez of Grand Island, a son born March 14, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.