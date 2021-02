Birth Announcements for Tuesday, Feb. 23

DOBROVOLNY — To Jacob and Hannah (Roberg) Dobrovolny of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 17, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jim and Jan Roberg of Grand Island and Joe and Pam Dobrovolny of Papillion. Great-grandparents are Mary Roberg of Newman Grove, Lorna Warnke of Meadow Grove, John and Mary Ann Dobrovolny of Hastings and Gary and Barb Shipley of Glendale, Ariz.