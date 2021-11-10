Birth Announcements for Tuesday, Nov. 9

WETZEL — To Joseph Wetzel and Gabrielle (Jones) Williams of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Laurence and Nancy Hedglin of Central City, Kelly and James Williams of Grand Island and Davida Twobulls of North Fort Myers, Fla. Great-grandparents are Eugene and Jonie Wetzel of Ravenna, and Connie and Eugene Baasch and Cindy Brown, all of Grand Island. Great-great-grandparents are Ruth Wetzel of Ravenna and Alice Lonowski of Alda.

KUHN — To Travis and Emilee (Fleming) Kuhn of Clarks, a daughter born Nov. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kurt and Kristen Kuhn of Clarks, and Dave and Chelle Fleming of Culver, Kan. Great-grandparents are Jim Valcoure of Salina, Kan., Joyce Kuhn of Central City and Bob and Jo Norvell of Aurora.

RATHJE — To Jared and Jessica (Owens) Rathje of Hastings, a daughter born Nov. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kathy Svoboda of Hastings and Richard and Kay Rathje of Phillips.