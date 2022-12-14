 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birth announcements for Wednesday, Dec. 14

SLAGLE — To Jonathan and Joni (Zwiener) Slagle of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Patricia Schalk of Grand Island, Daniel Zwiener of Norfolk and Andrew and Jennifer Gartner of Kearney. Great-grandparents are Shirley Slagle of Kearney, Joan Schalk of Cedar Rapids and Mary Zweiner of Spalding.

MOORE — To Keith Moore and Krinda Johnson of Grand Island, a son born Dec. 8, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Russ and Deb Johnson and Wayne and Elva Moore, all of Aurora.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

Births

