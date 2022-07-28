Birth Announcements

MORRIS — To Samuel and Mallory (Luers) Morris of Grand Island, a daughter born July 16, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Thomas and Roslyn Luers of Lincoln and Jack and Muffy Morris of North Platte. Great-grandparent is Reenie Turpin.

RUSSELL — To LeRoy Russell and Chasity Sebesta of Grand Island, a son born July 20, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Melissa and Anthony Schall of Grand Island and Michael and Jenny Donaldson of Bastrop, Texas. Great-grandparents are Deb and Bob Walkowiak of Grand Island, Kathryn Russell of Aurora and Wilma and Chris Deruiter of Elgin, Texas.

ARENDS —To Levi and Kelley Arends of Grand Island, a son born July 25, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Shane and Lisa Arends and Jerry and Frostina Nelson and great-grandparents are Gene Webb, Nila Hafner and Bob and Nancy Arends, all of Grand Island.

EDWARDS — To Mark and Jennye (Ecklund) Edwards of Central City, a daughter born July 14, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

GOMEZ — To Edwin Gomez Meza and Allison (Mitchell) Gomez of Aurora, a son born July 17, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Kurt and Sue Mitchell of Aurora and Aura Meza Corredo of Bogota, Colombia, South America. Great-grandparents are Jim and Virginia Koepke of Aurora.

BROMWICH — To Cody Bromwich and Jaiden Shultz of St. Libory, a son born July 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

YOCKEY — To Steven and Nesha (Rasumssen) Yockey of Gibbon, a son born July 19, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Pam Rasmussen and Dan and Brenda Yockey, all of Gibbon. Great-grandparents are Barb Firme of Gibbon and Phyllis Rasmussen of Kearney.

WISSING — To Justin Wissing and Shayla Trausch of Boelus, a son born July 25, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jeff and Tammy Wissing of St. Paul and Leonard and Vickie Trausch of Roseland. Great-grandparents are Ron and Evon Pawloski of Farwell, George and Beverly Dethlefs of Dannebrog and Roger and Theresa Wissing of Glenwood, Iowa.

CASSADA — To Stephen and Crystal (Pettit) Cassada of Hastings, a daughter born July 7, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gary and Jeanie Pettit of Hastings, David Cassada of Lincoln and the late Colleen Cassada.

TORAIN — To Elijah Torain and Cheyanne Dockum of Hastings, a son born July 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Paul and Sarah Dockum of Hastings and Jimmy and Jami Carter of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Kathy Dockum of Grand Island, Linda Buresh of Lincoln and Matt Dureya of Lexington.

GLOE — To Robert Gloe and Ashley Engleman of Ashton, a son born July 20, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Marv and Teri Engleman of Grand Island and Tina Ready of Beatrice.