FRIESEN — To Cy and Chandra (Pearson) Friesen of Hampton, a daughter born Sept. 12, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Russ and Connie Pearson of Shelton, Greg and Shawna Agena of Goehner and Darren and Jessica Friesen of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Larry and Barb Stettner of Hampton, Arlo Friesen of Aurora and Ben and Kathy Turpin of Taylor.