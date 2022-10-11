 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

LANCASTER — To Todd and Brianna (Stueven) Lancaster of Doniphan, a daughter born Sept. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Marci Stueven and Clyde Cook, both of Aurora, and John and Joyce Lancaster of Sumner, Ill. Great-grandparent is Dale Stueven of Grand Island.

WROBLEWSKI — To Greg and Traci (Kathman) Wroblewski of St. Paul, a son born Sept. 19, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Randy and Jean Kathman of Phillips and Loren and Barb Wroblewski of St. Paul. Great-grandparents are Virginia Kaminski of Loup City and Don Klute of Bradshaw.

MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

JOHNSON — To Benjamin and Taysha (Colgrove) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

RANDALL — To Levi and Shanna (Hann) Randall of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 11, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

SPENCER — To Ramie and Taylor (Stettner) Spencer of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 25, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

