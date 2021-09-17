 Skip to main content
Birth announcements
Birth announcements

GUSTAFSON — To Josh and Sydney (Roepker) Gustafson of Hordville, a son born Aug. 26, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

DENT — To Shawn Dent and Lindsay Sabata of Aurora, a son born Sept. 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

UDEN — To Bradley and Amber (Hoffman) Uden of Hastings, a son born Sept. 6, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

RUSSELL — To Jack and Samantha (Gayman) Russell of Hastings, a son born Sept. 8, 2021, at Mary Lanning Health Healthcare in Hastings.

