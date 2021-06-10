Birth announcements

ESTRADA — To Rigo Estrada and Kendra Moore of Grand Island, a daughter born May 25, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

KNUTH — To Joshua and Katie (Shriner) Knuth of Grand Island, a daughter born June 1, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

GANGWISH — To Daniel and Tamaka (McKinney) Gangwish of Juniata, a daughter born June 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Darrel and Cece Gangwish and Tom and Michel McKinney, all of Juniata. Great-grandparents are Rose Irvine of St. Paul and Shirley McKinney of Hastings.

GAMEZ — To Villa and Andrea (McKimmey) Gamez of Hastings, a daughter born May 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Jeff and Angie McKimmey of Hastings and Linda Channel of Sidney. Great-grandparents are Steve and Bonita Brownfield of Hastings and the late Fay Terwey.

NEVILLE — To Kevin and Melissa (Bruha) Neville of Geneva, a daughter born May 20, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Dave and Deb Neville of Grand Island and Martin and Jolene Bruha of Burwell. Great-grandparents are Arlene Neville of Grand Island, Dorothy Marshall of Scotia and Marlion Bruha of Ord.