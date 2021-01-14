Birth announcements

THOMPSON — To Chelsey Watson and Taylor Verba of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 4, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Brian and Tammy Verba and Chad and Heather Watson; great-grandparents are Garry and Rosie Thompson, Vermaine and Jeanie Verba and Fred and LouAnne Glover; and great-great-grandparent is Leona Buchanan, all of Grand Island.