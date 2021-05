STETTNER — To Steven and Heather (Koehler) Stettner of Palmer, a son born March 31, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Dale and Gloria Koehler of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Georgia Stettner of Grand Island and the late William “Bill” Stettner.

WILLIAMS — To Philip and Stacie (Shelton) Williams of Gretna, a son born Feb. 9, 2021, at Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha. Grandparents are Steve and Sheryl Shelton and Randy and Cristi Williams, all of Grand Island.