Birth announcements
Birth announcements

BARTH — To Chris and Samantha (Rolfes) Barth of Grand Island, a son born July 20, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

SCHENK — To Matthew and Tara (Packer) Schenk of Cairo, a son born July 19, 2021, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

HELLWEGE — To Kirk and Stacy (Pelican) Hellwege of Doniphan, a daughter born July 19, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Randy and Carol Hellwege of Loup City and John and Shirley Pelican of Palmer. Great-grandparents are Hazel Nielsen and Dorothy Koperski, both of St. Paul.

MITCHELL — To Andrew and Jessica (Bennett) Mitchell of Hastings, a daughter born July 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tom and Renee Bennett of Glenvil and Danny and Kim Mitchell of Grand Island.

DOUGLAS — To Jay and Alicia (Crouse) Douglas of Hastings, a daughter born July 16, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

PESEK — To Roger and Daesha (Burbach) Pesek of Hastings, a son born July 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Don and Deena Burbach of Hastings and Lou and Sue Pesek of Hordeville. Great-grandparents are Darla McAllister of Hastings and Elajayne Amos of Sargent.

