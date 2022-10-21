ADAMS — To Jacob and Amy (Hostler) Adams of Dannebrog, a son born Oct. 7, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Steve and Elaine Hostler of Alda, Dennis Adams of Danneborg and Becky Davis of Phillips. Great-grandparents are Bernard and Mary Hostler of Grand Island and Roger and Shirley Adams of Cairo.
Birth announcements
LANCASTER — To Todd and Brianna (Stueven) Lancaster of Doniphan, a daughter born Sept. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grand…
LI — To Zhan Li and Van Tran of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.
JOHNSON — To Benjamin and Taysha (Colgrove) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
FRUCHTL — To A.J. and Jessica (Osterhaus) Fruchtl of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandpar…