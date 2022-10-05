BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

SOK — To Matthew and Jazmine (Oliver) Sok of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 21, 2011, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

HAYS — To Matthew and LaNae (Bishop) Hays of Alda, a daughter born Sept. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bob and Rita Hays and Rosa Lee Bishop, all of Grand Island.

BROWN — To Laethion Brown and Reagan Wooden of Cairo, a son born Sept. 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

WOLINSKI — To Derek and Tonya (Wysocki) Wolinski of Elba, a daughter born Sept. 15, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Richard and Patty Wilson of Elba.

CORNWELL — To Dustin and Abigail (McDonald) Cornwell of Belgrade, a son born Sept. 16, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Troy and Jennifer McDonald of Aurora and Doug and Lori Cornwell of Fullerton. Great-grandparents are Pat Cornwell and Jerry Sharman, both of Fullerton; Robert McDonald and Les and Marilyn Aringdale, all of Aurora; and Jim and Deb Payne of Gering. Great-great-grandparents are Caleb and Wanda Payne of Gering.

LOTT — To Michael and Ashley (Schafer) Lott of Aurora, a son born Sept. 23, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jim and Jamie Lott of Grand Island and Patricia Oberg of Aurora.

TRAN — To Brian and Vanessa (Johnson) Tran of Hastings, a daughter born Sept. 13, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Brad and Connie Laux of Grand Island, Hang Tran of South Carolina and Sean and Lori Johnson of Minnesota. Great-grandparents are Robert and Jean Crist of Grand Island and Elaine Laux of Hastings.