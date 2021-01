Birth announcements

COOK — To Taylor and Kari (Kreifels) Cook of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 14, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Rita Kreifels of Verdon and Bernie and Jeannie Cook of St. Paul.

SALTER — To Jacob and McKenzie (Mescher) Salter of Wood River, a daughter born Jan. 11, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Fred and Connie Mescher of Albion and Tim and Terri Salter of Menoken, N.D. Great-grandparents are Mary Ann Mescher of Albion, Lorraine Seier of Petersburg and Harley Durward of Bismarck, N.D.