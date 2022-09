SPENCER — To Ramie and Taylor (Stettner) Spencer of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 25, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

GUTSCHOW — To Andrew Gutschow and Sierrah Grimes of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tina Gutschow and Kari Grimes, both of Grand Island, and Juan Verdugo of Ankey, Iowa. Great-grandparents are Lester Gutschow, and Ann and Michael Grimes, all of Grand Island.