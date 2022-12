BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

BASL — To Aaron Basl and Amy Wieczorek Basl of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are David and Veronica Wieczorek of Grand Island, Gary Basl and Jodi Lowe, both of Salem, Ore., and Cindy Anudi of Albany, Ore. Great-grandparent is Barbara Wieczorek of Grand Island. GREENWALT — To Jesse and Lauren (Dinan) Greenwalt of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 16, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Kenny and Rose Dinan of Doniphan and Ron and Deb Greenwalt of Grand Island.