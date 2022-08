Birth Announcements

GLESINGER — To Joseph and Jordane (Choquette) Glesinger of Hastings, a son born July 20, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Greg and Barb Choquette of Campbell, Tim Glesinger of Spalding and Terri Rech of Kearney. Great-grandparent is LaDonna Choquette of Omaha.