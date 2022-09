BIRTH ANNOUONCEMENTS

FRUCHTL — To A.J. and Jessica (Osterhaus) Fruchtl of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gail and Deb Griess of Sutton, Dennis and Rosie Fruchtl of Grand Island and Joe Osterhaus and Jill Hicks, both of Lincoln. Great-grandparents are Jim and Fran Arends of Grand Island, Bill and Joyce Blumer of Fremont and Sheila Osterhaus of Omaha.