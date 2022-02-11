Births - 2-11 Feb 11, 2022 32 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILES — To Christopher and Siona (Meier) Miles of Grand Island, a son born Feb. 2, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. 0 Comments Tags Mile Siona Meier Christopher Grand Island Mary Lanning Healthcare Hastings Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Births Births - 2-3 Feb 3, 2022 LOPEZ — To Kevin Lopez and Denia Rapolo of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Births Births - 1-29 Jan 29, 2022 PERRY — To Chase and Michaela (Schimmer) Perry of Aurora, twins, a son and daughter, born Jan. 22, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hasting… Births Births 1-28 Jan 28, 2022 REED — To Drew Reed and Brandy Wood of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Births Births - 2-9 Feb 9, 2022 KRUEGER — To Taylor Krueger and Anastasia Ostrander of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Gr… Births Births 1-21 Jan 21, 2022 PIMENTEL ALACON — To Meyerline Gabriela Alarcon and Juan de Dios Pimentel Hidalgo of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 10, 2022, at CHI Healt… Births Births - 2-8 Feb 8, 2022 JOLLY — To Darin and Tori (Wehrman) Jolly of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 27, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.