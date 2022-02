LOPEZ — To Kevin Lopez and Denia Rapolo of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

ESQUIBEL-BERG — To Reina Esquibel and Brandon Berg of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 26, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Pauline Sanchez of Grand Island, Joshua and Tracy Malingen of Moorhead, Minn., and Russell Kehn of Fargo, N.D.