 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births - 2-9
0 Comments

Births - 2-9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KRUEGER — To Taylor Krueger and Anastasia Ostrander of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Keith Ostrander of Grand Island and the late Crystal Ostrander. Great-grandparent is Cliff Ostrander of Grand Island.

BRYANT — To D’Cean Bryant and Allie Danklesen of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Nita Lechner of Grand Island, Barney Danklesen of Central City and Sabra Bryant of Pomona, Calif.

JANDA — To Cody and Shaylee (Hadenfeldt) Janda of Doniphan, a son born Feb. 2, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Monty and Ann Hadenfeldt of Doniphan, Steve and Susan Janda of Guide Rock and Jean Janda. Great-grandparents are Karen Hadenfeldt of Grand Island and Kathy Werner of St. Edward.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births - 2-3

LOPEZ — To Kevin Lopez and Denia Rapolo of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 18, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Births

Births - 1-29

PERRY — To Chase and Michaela (Schimmer) Perry of Aurora, twins, a son and daughter, born Jan. 22, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hasting…

Births

Births 1-28

REED — To Drew Reed and Brandy Wood of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Births

Births 1-21

PIMENTEL ALACON — To Meyerline Gabriela Alarcon and Juan de Dios Pimentel Hidalgo of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 10, 2022, at CHI Healt…

Births

Births 1-12

WOODGATE — To Dylan and Danika (Barr) Woodgate of St. Paul, a daughter born Jan. 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts