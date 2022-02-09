Births - 2-9

KRUEGER — To Taylor Krueger and Anastasia Ostrander of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Keith Ostrander of Grand Island and the late Crystal Ostrander. Great-grandparent is Cliff Ostrander of Grand Island.

BRYANT — To D’Cean Bryant and Allie Danklesen of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 28, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Nita Lechner of Grand Island, Barney Danklesen of Central City and Sabra Bryant of Pomona, Calif.

JANDA — To Cody and Shaylee (Hadenfeldt) Janda of Doniphan, a son born Feb. 2, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Monty and Ann Hadenfeldt of Doniphan, Steve and Susan Janda of Guide Rock and Jean Janda. Great-grandparents are Karen Hadenfeldt of Grand Island and Kathy Werner of St. Edward.