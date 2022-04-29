 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - 4-29

LYNCH — To Devin Lynch and Audrey Mehring of Grand Island, a son born March 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Liz Garduno and Tom Mehring, both of St. Libory, and Dennis and Amy Lynch of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dennis and Joanne Lynch of Chapman and Joe and Amber Sieve of Fremont.

BALDWIN — To Anthony and McKenzie (Marshall) Baldwin of Grand Island, a son born April 19, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Melanie Marshall, Terry Bates and Sharyl Baldwin, all of Grand Island, and Steve Marshall of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Cynthia Stroud and John and Pam Burke, all of North Platte, and Charlotte Baldwin of Lincoln.

DRAKE — To Chad and Maresa (Seward) Drake of Wood River, a daughter born April 17, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

