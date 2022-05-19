Births - 5-19

GOODWIN — To Davis and Rachel (Beed) Goodwin of Grand Island, a son born April 12, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Dave and Darla Beed of St. Paul and Mike and Dawn Goodwin of Ocean Springs, Miss. Great-grandparents are Van Alberts and Georgetta Platt, both of Grand Island, and Betty Walker of Ocean Springs.

ROE — To Alexandria (Sanquist) and Jesse Roe Sr. of Grand Island, a son born April 22, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

LIESS — To Aaron and Laura (Taege) Liess of Grand Island, a son born April 22, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

STRAIGHT — To Dallas and Halie (Yarns) Straight of Grand Island, a daughter born April 25, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

BROKER — To Ryan Broker and Crystal Ramm of Ord, a son born April 11, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Tom and Deb Ramm of Valentine, Rod and Doris Broker of Leesburg, Fla., and the late Carol Jensen.

HAYES — To Colby and Taylor (Glenn) Hayes of Wood River, a daughter born April 21, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Lori Glenn of Shelton and Brian and Julie Hayes of Wood River. Great-grandparents are Bill and Marlys Hayes of Doniphan, Charles and Beverly Kuebler of Shelton and Dorothy Glenn of Lexington.

CONSBRUCK — To Bryce and Megan (Willoughby) Consbruck of Wood River, a daughter born April 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

MCKIMMEY — To Cohen McKimmey and Brooklyn Janssen of St. Libory, a daughter born April 25, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

KARR — To Dustin and Krista (Olson) Karr of Campbell, a daughter born April 22, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Rod and Shari Olson of Blue Hill and Connie Karr of Hastings. Great-grandparents are Rod Olson of Cedar Rapids and Barb Gries of Superior.

ADAMS — To Aaron Adams and Bayley Gardner of Hastings, a son born April 23, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.