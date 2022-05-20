Births - 5-20

MEANS — To Justice and Megan (Gill) Means of Grand Island, a son born April 26, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mark and Diane Means of Grand Island and Tim and Sharon Gill of Dakota City. Great-grandparents are Barbara Pontious of Grand Island and Wheeler and Gloria Gill of Canton, S.D.

THOMPSON — Mitchell and Nicole (Potthoff) Thompson of Grand Island, a daughter born May 1, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Dennis and Patricia Potthoff of Henderson, Nev., and Scott and Ellen Thompson of Arlington. Great-grandparents are Letha Tagler of Scottsbluff and Eleanor Miller of Ceresco.

TRAMPE — To Dalton Trampe and Sabrina Mills of Grand Island, a daughter born May 5, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

CHAVEZ — To Christian and Karen (Ramirez) Chavez of Grand Island, a son born May 5, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

RENNAU — To Mike and Jen (Duncan) Rennau of Wood River, a son born April 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Bill and Laurie Duncan of Kearney and Jim and Maureen Rennau of Wood River. Great-grandparent is Betty Rennau of Grand Island.

MEIER — To Joshua and Kelsey (Stevenson) Meier of Doniphan, a daughter born May 9, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Jim and Diane Stevenson of Doniphan and Julie and Randy Meier of Grand Island.

SINOHUI — To Santiago Sinohui and Alyssa Julich of Clay Center, a son born May 10, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

KING — To Joshua and Kelsey (Cook) King of Hastings, a son born May 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

PITTZ — To Josh Pittz and Heather Kaestner of Prosser, a son born April 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Marty and Leesa Pittz of Juniata, Kerry and Leslie Maye and Steve and Lori Kaestner, all of Edmond, Okla.