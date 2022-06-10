Births - 6-10

BRUGMAN —To Andrew and Jessica (Kroll) Brugman of Grand Island, a daughter born May 31, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tom and Jacquie Brugman of Albion and John and Joyce Kroll of Hebron.

LEMBURG — To Joshua and Danielle (Smith) Lemburg of Cairo, a son born June 3, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Greg and Brenda Smith of Grand Island, Rodney Lemburg of College Station, Texas, and Brenda Johnson of Loveland, Colo. Great-grandparents are Bill and Pearl Lemburg of Cairo.

HOUTBY — To Zachary and Dorian (Eifert) Houtby of Wolbach, a son born June 4, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Brett and Shelly Houtby of Wolbach and Chad Eifert of Ponca. Great-grandparents are Duane and Maureen Seamann of Spalding, Charles and Kathy Houtby of Wolbach and James and Kathy Eifert of Ponca.