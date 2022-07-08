 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births - 7-8

O’NEILL — To Patrick and Keisha (Nehls) O’Neill of Grand Island, a son born June 30, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gordon and Colleen O’Neill and Cindi McCarthy, all of Grand Island.

