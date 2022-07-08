O’NEILL — To Patrick and Keisha (Nehls) O’Neill of Grand Island, a son born June 30, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Gordon and Colleen O’Neill and Cindi McCarthy, all of Grand Island.
Births - 7-8
MELCHER — To Jared and Emily (Fierstein) Melcher of Grand Island, a son born June 7, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
BRUGMAN —To Andrew and Jessica (Kroll) Brugman of Grand Island, a daughter born May 31, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Tom …
RODOCKER — To Tjade and Demi (Dorsey) Rodocker of Loup City, a son born June 9, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Nancy Dorsey…