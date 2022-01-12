 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births 1-12
Births 1-12

WOODGATE — To Dylan and Danika (Barr) Woodgate of St. Paul, a daughter born Jan. 4, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

