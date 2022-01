Births 1-28

REED — To Drew Reed and Brandy Wood of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

ASCHE-BURNETT — To Codie Burnett and Alyssa Asche of Grand Island, a daughter born Jan. 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Paul and Terri Asche and Roger and Leslie Spahr, all of Grand Island.

GUTIERREZ — To Jonathan and Kaitlin (Becker) Gutierrez of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 19, 2022, at Jan. 19, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Sonya Becker and Gerardo and Maria Gutierrez, all of Grand Island.

PÉREZ — To Gustavo P é rez del Pino and Jazmin (Serrano Cortez) P é rez of Hastings, a son born Jan. 19, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Eunice Serrano, Daniel Serrano, Yamilka del Pino and Gustavo P é rez.

SUNDAY — To Jacob and Shiloh (Goodall) Sunday of Deshler, twin sons, born Jan. 18, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Adam and Kristin Sunday of Superior and Ken and Susan Goodall of Hardy. Great-grandparents are Mark and Jill Holling of Hastings and Jim and Susan Peterson of Superior. Great-great-grandparents are Ron Peterson and Loretta Hiatt, both of Superior.