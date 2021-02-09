Births for February 9, 2021

SUPENCHECK — To Cameron and Elle (Arnold) Supencheck of Grand Island, a daughter born Feb. 3, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Stan Arnold and Russ Supencheck, both of Grand Island, and Lee Ann and Tad Kleinow of North Platte. Great-grandparents are Roberta and Terry Kucera of Grand Island and Teri and Bill Kleinow of North Platte.

REHBEIN — To Thomas and Emily (Boersen) Rehbein of Grand Island, a son born Jan. 21, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Fritz and Margaret Boersen, Donna and Brooke Eilts and Alicia Rehbein, all of Grand Island.

WILSON — To Dusty and Allyson (Koperski) Wilson of St. Paul, a son born Feb. 3, 2021, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mark and Noelle Koperski of Farwell, Cindy Wilson of Elba and the late Kenny Wilson. Great-grandparents are Bill Schlueter and Kathy and Bill Partington, all of Grand Island, and Dorothy Koperski of Dannebrog. Great-great-grandparent is Jim Forbes of Palmer.

PETERS — To Ben and Shalee (Roundtree) Peters of Worms, twins, a son and daughter, born Jan. 27, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tom and Julie Roundtree of Parks and Mike and Sherry Peters of Worms.