Births for Friday, Sept. 25
YEPEZ — To Michael and Alexis (Payton) Yepez of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

GOOSIC — To Tyler and Michaela (McMahon) Goosic of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Linda and Don Ressler, Steven Goosic and Brian and Lori McMahon, all of Grand Island.

TIMMERMAN — To Andrew and Jenny (Connery) Timmerman of Wood River, a son born Sept. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Michael and Jeanette Timmerman of Alda and Roger and Lisa Connery of Bassett.

THOENE — To Jeff and Krista (Amos) Thoene of Burwell, a daughter born Sept. 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Hank and Marci Thoene and Mark and Theresa Amos, all of Burwell.

DOXON — To Aaron and Starla (Henderson) Doxon of Minden, a son born Sept. 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Chris and Gary Doxon of Maywood, George Henderson of Grand Island, Tina Henderson and Becky Contrerez, both of Curtis. Great-grandparents are Lucy Doxon of Lincoln.

