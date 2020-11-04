 Skip to main content
Births for Nov. 4, 2020
ZAUGG — To Jordan Zaugg and Summer Cameron of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

YOCKEY — To Tom and Paige (Martin) Yockey of Phillips, a daughter born Oct. 13, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are John and Kris Yockey of Marquette and Bob and Charlene Martin of Broken Bow. Great-grandparents are Wilton Forsman of Aurora, Harriette Barnes of Gothenburg and Joyce Moloney of Sun City Center, Fla.

RATHKE — To Garrett and Anna (Roth) Rathke of Cairo, a daughter born Oct. 29, 2020, at CHI Heath St. Francis. Grandparents are Al and Rhonda Roth of Wood River and Ryan and Karen Rathke of Grand Island.

