 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Oct. 27
0 comments

Births for Oct. 27

  • 0

HOCHREITER — To Talon Hochreiter and Kierra Petersen of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Kevin and Kimberlynn Petersen of Alda, Daniel Hochreiter of Grand Island and Bobbie Jo Raines of Omaha.

RAMOS — To Noriel Ramos Sotelo and Jennifer Cueva of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

PERRIE — To Michael and Kristina (Jackson) Perrie of Central City, a son born Oct. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Becker of Central City, Jim and Vicki Perrie of Superior and Elaine Foltz of Greeley.

STRODE — To Zane and Tori (Robertson) Strode of Wood River, a son born Oct. 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Terry and Barb Robertson of Cairo and the late Randy Strode. Great-grandparents are Harold and Elaine Plejdrup and Marilyn Robertson, all of Cairo, and Don and Lucy Strode of Ashland.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births for Saturday, Oct. 10

CODY — To Joshua Cody and Jessica Hernandez of Grand Island, twin daughters born Sept. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts