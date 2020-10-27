Births for Oct. 27

HOCHREITER — To Talon Hochreiter and Kierra Petersen of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 12, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Kevin and Kimberlynn Petersen of Alda, Daniel Hochreiter of Grand Island and Bobbie Jo Raines of Omaha.

RAMOS — To Noriel Ramos Sotelo and Jennifer Cueva of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 21, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

PERRIE — To Michael and Kristina (Jackson) Perrie of Central City, a son born Oct. 10, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Scott and Linda Becker of Central City, Jim and Vicki Perrie of Superior and Elaine Foltz of Greeley.

STRODE — To Zane and Tori (Robertson) Strode of Wood River, a son born Oct. 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Terry and Barb Robertson of Cairo and the late Randy Strode. Great-grandparents are Harold and Elaine Plejdrup and Marilyn Robertson, all of Cairo, and Don and Lucy Strode of Ashland.