Births for Saturday, Aug. 29
Births for Saturday, Aug. 29

KUCERA — To Brandon and Crystal (Gross) Kucera of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mike and Marcie Gross of Ravenna and Greg Greving and Betty Smith, both of Grand Island.

BELVILLE — To Logan and Ashley (Volf) Belville of Doniphan, a son born Aug. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

PETERSON — To Timothy and Emily (Sullivan) Peterson, twins, a son and daughter, born Aug. 20, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dr. Michael and Carolyn Sullivan of Aurora, Linda Peterson of Hordville and the late Deryl Peterson. Great-grandparents are Marcele Sullivan and Harley and Jo Fassnacht, all of Aurora.

HANSEN — To Edward and Jessica (Proskocil) Hansen of Elyria, a son born Aug. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Dale and Bev Proskocil of Ord, the late Carolyn Hansen and the late Rolland Hansen.

