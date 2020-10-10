 Skip to main content
Births for Saturday, Oct. 10
CODY — To Joshua Cody and Jessica Hernandez of Grand Island, twin daughters born Sept. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

LOTHROP — To Todd and Ashley (Tagart) Lothrop of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Michael and Janel Tagart and Keith and Jill Lothrop, all of Grand Island.

OSTRANDER — To Shawn Ostrander and Amanda Pfeifer of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

MARLER — To David and Alexandra (Ahrens) Marler of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 1, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Ahrens of Kearney and Dave and Judy Marler of Grand Island.

ADAMS — To Jacob and Amy (Hostler) Adams of Dannebrog, a daughter born Sept. 22, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Steve and Elaine Hostler of Alda, Dennis Adams of Dannebrog and Becky Davis of Phillips. Great-grandparents are Bernard and Mary Hostler of Grand Island and Roger and Shirley Adams of Cairo.

HARMON — To Justin and Mikenzie (Osborne) Harmon of Trumbull, a daughter born Sept. 29, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

HARMAN — To Jacob and Kerri (Burmeister) Harman of Trumbull, a son born Oct. 1, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Anita Harman of Trumbull and Dave and Kristi Burmeister of Innsbrook, Mo.

