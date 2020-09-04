 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births for Saturday, September 5
0 comments

Births for Saturday, September 5

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

PERKINS —To Brett and Ryann (Proud) Perkins of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ray and Vanessa Perkins of Hastings, Stacy and Gina Donnoe of Grand Island and Kurt and Michelle Proud of Bartley.

STANDLEA — To Britton Standlea and Wrandi (Gipe) Boyd of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kelly Standlea and Shelia Standlea, both of Grand Island, Tammy and Terry Redden of Kearney and Lynn and Larry Gipe of Phillips.

HENDERSON — To Clifford Henderson Jr. and Samantha Socha of Central City, a daughter born Aug. 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

VALASEK — To Josh and Carissa (Gutz) Valasek of Palmer, a son born Aug. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

CORWIN —To Mitchell and Shaina (Earl) Corwin of Doniphan, a son born Sept. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith Corwin of Doniphan, Shawna Corwin of Grand Island and Casey and Cheryl Earl of Palmer. Great-grandparents are Rich and Barb Corwin of Grand Island and Loris Dankert of Palmer.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births for Saturday, Aug. 29

KUCERA — To Brandon and Crystal (Gross) Kucera of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 24, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Mik…

Births

Births for Friday, Aug. 28

SCHERBARTH — To Wesley and Ashley (Dieken) Scherbarth of Juniata, a daughter born Aug. 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Births

Births for Friday, Aug. 21

NELSEN — To Justin and Hope (Hanquist) Nelsen of Grand Island, a daughter born Aug. 4, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Births

Births for Friday, Aug. 28

SCHERBARTH — To Wesley and Ashley (Dieken) Scherbarth of Juniata, a daughter born Aug. 15, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts