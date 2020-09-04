Births for Saturday, September 5

PERKINS —To Brett and Ryann (Proud) Perkins of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 26, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Ray and Vanessa Perkins of Hastings, Stacy and Gina Donnoe of Grand Island and Kurt and Michelle Proud of Bartley.
STANDLEA — To Britton Standlea and Wrandi (Gipe) Boyd of Grand Island, a son born Aug. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Kelly Standlea and Shelia Standlea, both of Grand Island, Tammy and Terry Redden of Kearney and Lynn and Larry Gipe of Phillips.
HENDERSON — To Clifford Henderson Jr. and Samantha Socha of Central City, a daughter born Aug. 24, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
VALASEK — To Josh and Carissa (Gutz) Valasek of Palmer, a son born Aug. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
CORWIN —To Mitchell and Shaina (Earl) Corwin of Doniphan, a son born Sept. 1, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Keith Corwin of Doniphan, Shawna Corwin of Grand Island and Casey and Cheryl Earl of Palmer. Great-grandparents are Rich and Barb Corwin of Grand Island and Loris Dankert of Palmer.
