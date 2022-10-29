GUNDERSON — To Tyler and Carlie (Pfeifer) Gunderson of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 25, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Charles and Christine Pfeifer and Lloyd Gunderson, all of Grand Island, and Michelle Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif. Great-grandparents are John and Dorothy Pitman of DeSmet, S.D., and Lolita and Paul Ulferts of Grand Island.
BRAZIL — To Matt and Kaitlin (Campbell) Brazil of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents…
WAGNER — To Cody Wagner and Jenna Oborny of Columbus, a son born Oct. 18, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Grandparent…
ADAMS — To Jacob and Amy (Hostler) Adams of Dannebrog, a son born Oct. 7, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Stev…
LI — To Zhan Li and Van Tran of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.
LANCASTER — To Todd and Brianna (Stueven) Lancaster of Doniphan, a daughter born Sept. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grand…
JOHNSON — To Benjamin and Taysha (Colgrove) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.