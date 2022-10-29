 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

GUNDERSON — To Tyler and Carlie (Pfeifer) Gunderson of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 25, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Charles and Christine Pfeifer and Lloyd Gunderson, all of Grand Island, and Michelle Gunderson of Pasadena, Calif. Great-grandparents are John and Dorothy Pitman of DeSmet, S.D., and Lolita and Paul Ulferts of Grand Island.

