 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

WAGNER — To Cody Wagner and Jenna Oborny of Columbus, a son born Oct. 18, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Grandparents are Ron Oborny and Lisa Novacek, both of Schuyler, and Wade Rousch of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Coffey of Grand Island and Lois Loseke of Schuyler.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

LI — To Zhan Li and Van Tran of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

LANCASTER — To Todd and Brianna (Stueven) Lancaster of Doniphan, a daughter born Sept. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grand…

Birth announcements

ADAMS — To Jacob and Amy (Hostler) Adams of Dannebrog, a son born Oct. 7, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Stev…

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

FRUCHTL — To A.J. and Jessica (Osterhaus) Fruchtl of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandpar…

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

JOHNSON — To Benjamin and Taysha (Colgrove) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENTS

MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts