WAGNER — To Cody Wagner and Jenna Oborny of Columbus, a son born Oct. 18, 2022, at Butler County Health Care Center in David City. Grandparents are Ron Oborny and Lisa Novacek, both of Schuyler, and Wade Rousch of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Dorothy Coffey of Grand Island and Lois Loseke of Schuyler.
Births
Related to this story
Most Popular
LI — To Zhan Li and Van Tran of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 4, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis.
LANCASTER — To Todd and Brianna (Stueven) Lancaster of Doniphan, a daughter born Sept. 28, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grand…
ADAMS — To Jacob and Amy (Hostler) Adams of Dannebrog, a son born Oct. 7, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Stev…
FRUCHTL — To A.J. and Jessica (Osterhaus) Fruchtl of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 12, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandpar…
JOHNSON — To Benjamin and Taysha (Colgrove) Johnson of Grand Island, a daughter born Sept. 27, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
MCCOY — To Christopher McCoy and Bailey Salpas of Grand Island, a son born Sept. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.