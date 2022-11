MOSS — To Andrew and Lindsey (Jernigan) Moss of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 2, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center. Grandparents are Polly Colins and Greg Belzer of Kearney, Monte and Lori Moss of Grand Island and Sean and Shantelle Jernigan of Oakland. Great-grandparents are Patricia Moss of Wood River, Dave and Carol Hanneman of Tekamah and Paul and Connie Ludwig of Boelus.

CORONA — To Jennifer Jimenez Corona of Grand Island, a son born Nov. 4, 2022, at Grand Island Regional Medical Center.

BETKA — To Douglas and Hillary (Zech) Betka of Aurora, a son born Nov. 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Brad and Lori Zech of Ravenna, Steve and Beth Kiner of Aurora and Sherry and Jerry Jantzi and Michael Betka, all of Geneva. Great-grandparents are Gene and Judy Sherbeck of Ravenna.