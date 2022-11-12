 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

CAREY — To Zaden and Ashley (Harris) Carey of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 3, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Matt and Stacy Harris and Bill and Kristi Carey, all of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Mike and Bernice Harris, Clyde and Linda Swearingen, Colleen Carey and Mark and Myla Power, all of Grand Island, and Lowell and Lorraine Harris of Central City.

