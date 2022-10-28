BRAZIL — To Matt and Kaitlin (Campbell) Brazil of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Tami Campbell of Grand Island and Gregg and Deb Brazil of Superior. Great-grandparents are Bob and Kathy Sass of Grand Island and Loretta Hiatt of Superior.
HESTON — To Justin and Sadie (Leetch) Heston of Grand Island, a daughter born Oct. 17, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Melissa and Shawn Werth of Hastings and Stephanie and Joe Golden of Grand Island. Great-grandparents are Melvin and Patricia Schmit and Debbie Nicholas, all of Grand Island, and Linda Heston of Lincoln.
JOHNSON — To David and Shelby (Vap) Johnson of Hastings, a son born Oct. 11, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Mike and Shelly Vap of Hastings and Tim and Stacy Johnson of Inland. Great-grandparents are Lin and Deb Hosking of Trumbull, Jackie Coats of Giltner, Evelyn Johnson of Loup City and Arlo and Nancy Stark and Barbara Nitz, all of Hastings.
CHRISTIANSEN — To Kevin Christiansen and Kimberly Carlin-Christiansen of Hastings, a son born Oct. 14, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Grandparents are Arthur and Mary Christiansen of Lincoln and William and Kathy Carlin of Hastings. Great-grandparents are Richard and Aggie Hinkle and Kathleen Carlin, all of Spalding.