COOK — To Shannon Cook and Joseph Schleicher of Wood River, a son born Oct. 26, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Todd and Diane Cook of Grand Island, Daniel Schleicher of St. Libory and Linda Schleicher of Kearney. Great-grandparent is Donald Knapp of St. Paul.

LOPEZ — To Cesar Lopez Blanco and Lyndee Star Shaffer of Grand Island, a son born Oct. 19, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

GONZALES — To Jesus Miguel Gonzales and Adriana Camacho Alcorta of Grand Island, a daughter born Nov. 1, 2022, at CHI Health St. Francis. Grandparents are Juanitta Alcorta and Cindy Flores, both of Grand Island.

HARPER — To Zachary Harper and Erika Ascencion of Alda, a son born Nov. 1, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.