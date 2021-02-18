Central Nebraska Regional airport alloted $1M in new virus recovery funds

“The weather has just absolutely killed us this month and across many facets,” Olson said.

American Airlines has canceled 16 flights due to freezing fog, low cloud ceilings and weather in Dallas.

Allegiant has canceled two flights, both to and from Phoenix, also due to low ceilings.

“I have a fear that we’ll be lucky if we see 2,000 enplanements for the month of February, being a shorter month and with the canceled flights we’ve had,” he said. “It’s unfortunate because there are a lot of people who are stranded.”

In January, Allegiant had 1,634 total enplanements and 17 flights, and American had 1,694 enplanements and 60 flights.

It is not surprising, though, that those numbers are down, Olson said.

“January is a slower month in general for us,” he said. “It’s one of the slowest for enplanements all year long.”

The total number of enplanements for January, at 3,328, is down 37% from January 2020.

“Compared to the national average, we’re still way above the national average of about 60% of last year’s numbers,” Olson said. “We’re doing better than average.”