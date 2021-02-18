Central Nebraska Regional airport allotted $1M in new virus recovery funds

Federal funds will help give Central Nebraska Regional Airport a needed boost
CNRA has been allocated $1,039,054 through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.
“This will help offset our shortfall moving forward,” CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson told members of the Hall County Airport Authority on Wednesday.
The grant funds will go toward COVID-19 costs and relief for rents, car rental and parking revenues.
The grant also includes additional CARES Act funds, which CNRA received in 2020 to support airport operations and personnel expenses.
Funds also can be used for capital improvements to a terminal to further enhance airport efforts to fight the coronavirus, Olson said.
“We really don’t need to build anything. However, there are some products out there that clean the air better and faster,” he said. “We’re hopeful we can find something. At least, we’re taking the initiative.”
The funds cannot be used, though, to buy equipment or add on to runway, Olson said.
FAA grant applications are due June 30, but Olson plans to complete them before then.
CNRA traffic and boardings have taken a hit from severe winter weather through February.
“The weather has just absolutely killed us this month and across many facets,” Olson said.
American Airlines has canceled 16 flights due to freezing fog, low cloud ceilings and weather in Dallas.
Allegiant has canceled two flights, both to and from Phoenix, also due to low ceilings.
“I have a fear that we’ll be lucky if we see 2,000 enplanements for the month of February, being a shorter month and with the canceled flights we’ve had,” he said. “It’s unfortunate because there are a lot of people who are stranded.”
In January, Allegiant had 1,634 total enplanements and 17 flights, and American had 1,694 enplanements and 60 flights.
It is not surprising, though, that those numbers are down, Olson said.
“January is a slower month in general for us,” he said. “It’s one of the slowest for enplanements all year long.”
The total number of enplanements for January, at 3,328, is down 37% from January 2020.
“Compared to the national average, we’re still way above the national average of about 60% of last year’s numbers,” Olson said. “We’re doing better than average.”
Paid parking revenue has been down 54% from February 2019 to February 2020.
“On March 16, everything fell off the cliff. Enplanements went to virtually zero and the parking lot emptied out pretty quickly,” Olson said. “We’re coming up on about a year, and things are starting to pick up.”
He expects improvement to continue through spring and into summer.
“As we continue to get a little better and improve, our numbers will equalize at some point, maybe during the summer, and then I think we’ll continue to do a little better than last year as we get into the last summer months,” Olson said.
He applauded the airport’s maintenance crew and facility workers for their efforts over the past two weeks.
“It’s been grueling. Lots of overtime, a lot of guys coming in on weekends,” Olson said. “The last couple of weeks we’ve had over 25 inches of snow. Temperatures have been brutal. Our equipment has not been running 100%. We’ve had frozen pipes. They’ve done a yeoman’s job, and I haven’t heard any complaints. We do appreciate that.”