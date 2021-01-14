City offices will be closed Monday

The city of Grand Island offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The offices closed are Grand Island City Hall, the Utilities Service Center, City Cemetery Office, City Library, Wastewater Treatment, Transfer Station, City Transit Division and Grand Island Police Department Service Desk (please call 9-1-1 for emergencies).

Heartland Public Shooting Park is closed on Mondays.

The Fieldhouse will be open from 1 to 9 p.m.

Solid Waste, Streets Department and Fleet Services will be open normal hours.

CRANE Public Transit Service will operate normal hours.