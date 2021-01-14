Library attendance drops by one-third due to pandemic

When the library reopened to the public after being shut down for four months, staff members were ready.

“We hit the ground running, as far as being able to provide safe services,” Swan said. “Since we decided to quarantine and clean all materials that come in, we felt comfortable doing the curbside at the front door of the library and our drive-through.”

Patrons were anxious to receive materials, she said.

“A lot of people said they hadn’t been out of their houses and they were depressed,” Swan said. “Being able to help people pick up stuff and get what they needed to have a better quality of life at home was really important to us.”

Swan said she is optimistic about 2021.

“Even after we get back to having in-person programming, I think we will still do some virtual programs for people who can’t actually come into the library,” she said.

In difficult times, the library can be a source of escape, Swan said.